VILLENOVA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cold temperatures and a lack of water to fight the flames led to 16 fire departments responding to an overnight fire in Chautauqua County.

The fire happened at a home on Ball Hill Rd. in the Town of Villenova. Crews began heading there shortly before Midnight.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but everyone in the home was able to safely get out.