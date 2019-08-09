19-year-old drowns near Ripley Beach

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is working to the recover the body of a 19-year-old man who drowned in Lake Erie near Ripley Beach.

Officials say two 19-year-old men were cliff jumping into Lake Erie on Thursday during rough conditions. One of the men was not able to get out of the water, and had already drowned by the time emergency crews arrived. Due to the rough water conditions, they have not yet found his body.

The other 19-year-old man was found on some rocks at the bottom of the cliff. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the two men have not been released, but both are from Pennsylvania.

The investigation is ongoing.