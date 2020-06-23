2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

The people who contracted the virus are two men in their 60s and 30s.

These two new cases are among eight active cases in the county. No one is hospitalized, as of Sunday.

To date, Chautauqua County has had 105 recoveries and seven deaths related to the coronavirus.

More than 12,000 tests have been performed in the county.

