3 new COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County has three new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases there to nine.

The three new cases were identified in women in their 40s, 60s and 70s.

As of Thursday, nobody in the county is hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

A total of 102 people have recovered after contracting the virus, but seven others died.

In Chautauqua County, there have been 11,952 negative test results.

