Breaking News
Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma added to NY travel advisory
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

3-year-old found dead at bottom of pool in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York State Police

GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-year-old was found dead in Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., New York State police responded to a report of a missing child on Damon Hill Rd. in the Town of Gerry.

While en route, the child was found without a life jacket at the bottom of an above-ground pool.

Troopers and a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy attempted life-saving measures on the unresponsive child, but they were unsuccessful.

The child’s body was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss