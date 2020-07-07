3-year-old found dead at bottom of pool in Chautauqua County

GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-year-old was found dead in Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., New York State police responded to a report of a missing child on Damon Hill Rd. in the Town of Gerry.

While en route, the child was found without a life jacket at the bottom of an above-ground pool.

Troopers and a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy attempted life-saving measures on the unresponsive child, but they were unsuccessful.

The child’s body was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation.

