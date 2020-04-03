45 overdoses, 2 fatal, reported in Chautauqua County in March

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County’s Department of Health and Human Services says there were 45 reported overdoses last month.

Two of those overdoses were fatal. They occurred between March 29 and March 31. In that same time frame, there were three other overdoses.

Officials believe street drugs, especially heroin laced with fentanyl, were the primary cause of this spike in overdoses.

“This is very scary,” Christine Schuyler, director of Health and Human Services, said. “On average, 19 overdoses per month were reported in 2019. If you are with someone who experiences an overdose, call 911, and administer naloxone (Narcan) if it is available.”

Citing current evidence, the department says it could be even more dangerous now to use drugs from the street, as the amount of fentanyl, in them is rising. This substance, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin, has been found not only in that, but in cocaine, meth and marijuana, too.

“Remember – don’t use alone, test your drugs with fentanyl test strips, and have multiple doses of Narcan available,” said Schuyler. “There is help and there is hope.”

Recovery coaches from the Mental Health Association (MHA) are available for anyone looking for treatment by calling (716) 661-9044 any day between 8 a.m. and Midnight.