45-year-old Sinclairville man dead after Chautauqua County motorcycle accident

TOWN OF CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old man from Sinclairville is dead after crashing his motorcycle in the Town of Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says Edward McAlister was driving his motorcycle south on Rood Road when his motorcycle ” left the west side of Rood Road” and crashed.

Responding deputies and EMS provided medical treatment, but McAlister had sustained serious injuries and was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says no charges are expected to be filed.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Road Patrol, Sinclairville Fire Department, Gerry Fire Department, Chautauqua County Emergency Services, Chautauqua County EMS and the Chautauqua County Coroner’s Office all assisted at the scene.