63-year-old man found dead after Town of Ripley house fire

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 63-year-old man has been found dead after first responders responded to a house fire in the Town of Ripley Saturday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell us, Richard McCutcheon, 63 was found dead inside the burnt home on 9087 Old Route 20 in Ripley as investigators inspected the structure.

An investigation into McCutcheon’s death and cause of the fire is ongoing.

Ripley, Westfield, Sherman, Fuller Hose and Chautauqua County Emergency Services all assisted at the scene.