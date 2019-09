NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 66-year-old Warsaw man was killed in a crash on I-86 early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., two vehicles collided in the Town of North Harmony.

As a result of it, Tommy Hyde was killed. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-86 from Panama-Stedman to Stow for several hours.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.