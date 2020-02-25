7-year-old killed in multi-vehicle car crash identified

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 7-year-old is dead after a three-car collision in Chautauqua County.

According to State Police, around 4:10 p.m. in The Town of Pomfret, a 2009 Hyundai was traveling northbound on State Road 60 and rear-ended a 2016 Kia that was waiting to turn left into a parking lot.

The Kia was pushed into oncoming traffic and hit by a tractor-trailer going southbound. The 35-year-old driver of the Kia and 7-year-old passenger were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where the child was pronounced dead. The driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Cassadaga Valley Central School District says the child who was killed was a first grader at Sinclairville Elementary School. State police later identified her as Emmaline Wilcox.

The crash is currently under investigation.

