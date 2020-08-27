9 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County health officials reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 315.

Among the nine are a person under the age of 18, a young female adult, a man in his 20s, two men and two women in their 40s, and a man and female in their 60s.

Officials tell News 4 that 39 cases are active in Chautauqua County, and 159 people are under quarantine.

Additionally, there are 475 under domestic traveler quarantine for arriving in the county from a state listed on the New York travel advisory.

Two people are hospitalized as of Monday, and 267 cases have recovered, with nine deaths from COVID-19.