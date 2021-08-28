93-year-old Fredonia woman dies from injuries after Tuesday crash in Pomfret

POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 93-year-old Fredonia woman has passed away after she was involved in a vehicle accident earlier this week.

Elizabeth Abram was driving Tuesday at 3:29 p.m. when she was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Van Buren Road near the intersection of Farel Road in the Town of Pomfret. At the time of the crash, Abram was airlifted by Stat Medivac to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was notified by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday that Abram died from “the injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident,” according to authorities. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

There’s no word on if any charges have been filed.