Alabama woman dies in Chautauqua County after ATV goes into creek

ASHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Alabama woman is dead as the result of an ATV accident in Chautauqua County.

The incident happened on Christmas night, sometime around or before 11:45 p.m. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, “multiple riders” were on the vehicle, which went into a creek after the driver failed to notice it.

Once it went into the water, the ATV overturned. The driver, who only suffered minor injuries, was able to get back out of the water, but 58-year-old passenger Donna Phelps had gone missing.

Deputies and fire personnel responded to an address on Washington Street in the Town of Harmony and started looking for her. When she found a distance from the ATV, first responders tried to resuscitate her, but Phelps was pronounced dead at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.