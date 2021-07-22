Amish teen accused of being drunk on a buggy after accident in Clymer

CLYMER, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man that suffered minor injuries Thursday is facing alcohol and endangerment charges after crashing his horse and buggy.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says an investigation revealed the teen was allegedly intoxicated while driving the buggy and crashed. He suffered minor injuries and the horse wasn’t injured.

The teen was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and one count of possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21-years-old. An appearance ticket was issued.

He will be in the Town of Clymer Court at an unspecified date.