ATV, generator stolen from Chautauqua County machinery building

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(This isn’t the actual ATV, but one that looks like it.)

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding whoever stole from a machinery building in the Town of Chautauqua.

According to authorities, the thefts took place sometime between May 2-16. They say someone entered the building on Webber Road near Morris and took a 1996 Polaris Big Boss 6×6 ATV, as well as a Coleman 6500 watt generator.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call 800-782-7463.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories