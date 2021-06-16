ATV, generator stolen from Chautauqua County machinery building

(This isn’t the actual ATV, but one that looks like it.)

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding whoever stole from a machinery building in the Town of Chautauqua.

According to authorities, the thefts took place sometime between May 2-16. They say someone entered the building on Webber Road near Morris and took a 1996 Polaris Big Boss 6×6 ATV, as well as a Coleman 6500 watt generator.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call 800-782-7463.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.