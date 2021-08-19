Authorities trying to locate missing 13-year-old Westfield girl

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — 13-year-old Gracie Vanlandingham is missing from Westfield, and authorities are asking for the public’s help locating her.

Vanlandingham was last seen around Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the City of Jamestown.

She was last seen wearing white jeans with holes in them, white sandals and possibly carrying a backpack. Police describe Gracie Vanlandingham as a white female with light brown hair, standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

She’s believed to still be in the Jamestown area and not in imminent danger.

If you have any information about Vanlandingham’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 753-2131 or dial 911.