Boil water advisory issued for Village of Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boil water advisory has been issued for all residents of the Village of Mayville.

The advisory will take effect Tuesday at 1 p.m., and it’s due to the installation of a permanent water pump. A temporary pump had been installed this past December during a water emergency.

“Once this work is complete, the well will be disinfected and then turned back on to feed the village. Anytime this kind of work is done, water samples must be collected to ensure there were no harmful bacteria or microbes introduced into the well. Since this well is critical to providing water to the village, it must be turned on before water sample results are available from the lab, prompting this boil water advisory.” Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services

Anyone who wants to use the water for drinking, cooking, making ice or brushing their teeth should bring it to a rolling boil for a minute and let it cool before using it.

This boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice, but it’s expected to be lifted by the end of the week.

Anyone with questions can call the Village of Mayville Public Works Superintendent at (716) 269-4801 or the Department of Health and Human Services at (716) 753-4481.