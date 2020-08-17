Boil water advisory issued for Village of Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boil water advisory has been issued for residents of the Village of Mayville.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says water service to a number of residents was interrupted because of a water main leak.

Service has been restored to everyone, but people should boil their water until further notice. Specifically, the water should be brought to a rolling boil for a minute and then cooled before it’s used, out of caution.

The department says that when distribution pipes and mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter the system. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other possibly present organisms.

Over the next two days, the village will flush water mains and collect samples. The order is expected to be lifted sometime this week.

More information can be found by calling the village at (716) 753-2125, the county at (716) 753-4481 or by checking this site.

