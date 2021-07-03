Boil water advisory lifted for Village of Brocton and Town of Portland

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The boil water advisory in effect since last Wednesday, June 30, has been lifted for the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland water customers.

Officials with the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services announced that water samples collected on July 1 and July 2 show that the water is safe to drink and use.

For more information, call the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614, or the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at (716) 753-4481. You can also check out the department’s website.