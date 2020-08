MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The boil water order for Mayville has been lifted for most of the village.

The order had been in effect since Monday. Chautauqua County officials say it still remains in effect for a small number of homes on East and West Chautauqua St.

