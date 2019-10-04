Both Lucille Ball statue and notorious ‘Scary Lucy’ counterpart vandalized

CELERON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two statues of Lucille Ball, who each added to the legacy of their namesake in Ball’s native Chautauqua County, were vandalized by someone with a blue marker.

Police believe they have a suspect, with Town of Ellicott Police Chief William Ohnmeiss telling WNYNewsNow that a bathroom facility at Celeron Park was also damaged.

Images of the “Scary Lucy” statue, which barely resemble the comedian and beloved TV pioneer, went viral in 2015, causing enough of an uproar that a replacement statue was ordered and installed.