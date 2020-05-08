Brooks-TLC Hospital System approved to perform elective surgeries

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Brooks-TLC Hospital System has been approved to perform elective surgeries.

These surgeries include colonoscopies, eye surgeries and simple orthopedic and urologic surgeries, among others that don’t typically require hospitalization.

“We realize there is pent-up demand for these services,” said President and CEO Mary E. LaRowe. “Overall, it’s a good sign for our region that we’ve collectively met the state’s criteria for resuming these surgeries in the time of COVID.”

To perform elective surgeries, a hospital must have at least 30 percent of its standard beds and 30 percent of its intensive care unit beds available, just in case there is a surge in inpatient admissions.

In addition to this, the hospital must have less than 10 COVID-19 inpatient admissions over a 10-day look-back period.

To date, Brooks has seen seven cases of COVID-19, two of which were fatal.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.