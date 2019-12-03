Brooks-TLC Hospital System to close Irving facility

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Brooks-TLC Hospital System has decided to close the TLC/Lakeshore Health Center campus in Irving.

This change, which the hospital system says is being done to maintain sustainability, impacts all services at the TLC campus, including outpatient and support services, inpatient behavioral health services and chemical dependency services. It will take effect at the start of 2020, pending patient transfers.

“Despite efforts to reduce expenses and maintain hospital services, the losses being incurred at the TLC Campus continue to rise. Simply put, patient volume is too low to maintain services and cover the cost of operating the campus,” said Christopher Lanski, chair of the Brooks-TLC Hospital System Board of Directors.

In the past few years, operating losses of more than $6 million/year at TLC have been funded through the state’s Department of Health. The hospital system says this kind of funding cannot be sustained.

Noting that Medicare and Medicaid do not always cover the full cost of health care, Brooks-TLC President and CEO Mary LaRowe says “couple this with continually decreasing hospital utilization, declining population in our service area, continuing cuts in state and federal reimbursement, claims denials and the challenges in recruiting staff and it’s clear why we can no longer operate in the same way,” she said.

The closure of this campus will mean the loss of roughly 141 full-time jobs and 60 part-time jobs. Despite this, Brooks-TLC says it will try to move people into open positions within the system.

The Gowanda Urgent Care and Medical Center, and TLC chemical dependency clinics in Derby and Cassadaga will not be affected.

Any patients or residents with questions can call (716) 363-3313.