Buffalo man accused of driving drunk with multiple children in vehicle

TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing four counts of violating Leandra’s Law after authorities say he drove drunk with multiple kids in the vehicle.

Early Sunday morning, Eliezer Morales, 39, was stopped at Routes 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover.

In the car with him were children ranging in age from less than a year to 11 years old.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says traffic violations were the reason they pulled Morales over, but more charges were placed against him following an investigation.

Along with the counts of felony aggravated DWI, Morales was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, speeding, moving from the lane unsafely and possessing more than one New York State driver license.

After being taken into custody, Morales was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.