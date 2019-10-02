Busti man and woman arrested for large marijuana growing operation

BUSTI, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Busti man and woman were arrested Monday following an investigation into the illegal growing, production, distribution, and sale of marijuana at their home.

Members of the Lakewood Busti Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Southern Tier Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of 36-year-old Thomas Maher and 30-year-old Barbara Lobb.

Lobb, B.

Maher, T.

Officials say they found a large marijuana growing operation where183 growing marijuana plants were seized, along with paraphernalia items used to sell, harvest, grow, package, and weigh marijuana.





Maher and Lobb were taken into custody and investigation led them to be charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully growing marijuana without a license.

The two remain in County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Additional charges are pending.