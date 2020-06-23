CCIDA approves financial incentives for Petri Cookies reopening

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) says the community is one step closer to once again smelling Petri Cookie in downtown Silver Creek.

On Tuesday, the CCIDA Board of Directors approved financial incentives to support the establishment of a new bakery in the same facility where the old Petri Baking Products was.

The CCIDA says the plan is to build a stable platform of cookie sales to start with, and then move into any, and all, categories of snack food.

Petri will acquire its former location at 18 Main Street in the village, and they will install new equipment, including one new oven to start, with plans for future growth.

Officials say when operations begin in early 2021, there will be 40 new jobs, with over 100 projected during the first three years.

Petri previously operated in Silver Creek from 1982 to 2012, before being sold to Ralcorp, and then sold to ConAgra Foods, which closed all local plants after.

“We are really excited to return to Silver Creek, a community we know very well with a fantastic workforce, and operate in a building we know top to bottom, with the strong leadership team we have assembled. We still have a lot of work to do to make this a reality, but we are hopeful we can bring everything together to make it a reality. There are a lot of moving parts!,” President of Petri Anthony Habib said.

Petri Baking Products expects to begin operating in the first quarter of 2021.

