CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua Center is asking for donations of medical supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The center is in need of items including disinfecting wipes, gloves, surgical masks, and surgical gowns.

They’re asking residents to drop off the supplies in drop boxes outside their offices in Dunkirk and Jamestown.



Those locations are open from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.