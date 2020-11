CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Chautauqua County aren’t expecting to get hit with any regional restrictions soon.

Today they announced there are no zip codes in the county that qualify for a yellow zone status.

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says it’s still important to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines.

Chautauqua County is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 today.