Chautauqua County announces new drive-thru testing dates

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has announced a list of dates for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Testing will occur in the east parking lot off of Peacock St., behind the Hall R. Clothier Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. That building is located at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville.

Here are the dates people can get tested, pending they schedule an appointment:

September 29-30

October 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

To make an appointment, call 1-866-604-6789 on a weekday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Patients will be contacted with their results within two hours.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.