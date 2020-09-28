Chautauqua County announces new drive-thru testing dates

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has announced a list of dates for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Testing will occur in the east parking lot off of Peacock St., behind the Hall R. Clothier Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. That building is located at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville.

Here are the dates people can get tested, pending they schedule an appointment:

  • September 29-30
  • October 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

To make an appointment, call 1-866-604-6789 on a weekday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Patients will be contacted with their results within two hours.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss