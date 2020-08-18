Chautauqua County announces three new confirmed cases of COVID-19

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total of confirmed cases to 274. There are 12 active cases.

According to officials, the latest cases are a young man, a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 30s.

By orders of the Public Health Director in the county, there are 86 individuals currently quarantining.

There are also 1,141 individuals under domestic traveler quarantine per the New York State Travel Advisory.

As of Sunday, there are no COVID-19 hospitalizations in Chautauqua County.

To date, 253 individuals have recovered, nine people have died, and there have been 28,979 negative test results.

