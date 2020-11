(WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Board of Health is ramping up enforcement of COVID-19 rules.

It says social gatherings are driving up case numbers in Chautauqua County.

The board will go after people who host or promote social events.

Offenders will be slapped with a maximum fine of $15,000.

Businesses are also being put on notice. They’ll be fined up to $2,000 a day if they aren’t in line with the state’s rules.