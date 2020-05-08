Chautauqua County celebrates “Child Care Provider Appreciation Day”

(WIVB) – The Chautauqua County community turned out Friday to show their appreciation for child care providers.

Child Care Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the Friday before Mother’s Day.

Friday’s events kicked off with a “thank you” car parade that started in Jamestown and proceeded through the whole county.

This year’s event took on a heightened importance as the state and nation confront the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from State Sen. George M. Borrello said Friday afternoon.

“While Child Care Provider Appreciation Day has been celebrated for more than two decades, this year’s event has taken on deeper meaning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extraordinary way our registered child care providers have stepped up to provide crisis-related child care to frontline and essential workers,” said Sen. Borrello.