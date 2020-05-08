1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo warns of severe illness in some children who contract COVID-19 Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Chautauqua County celebrates “Child Care Provider Appreciation Day”

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – The Chautauqua County community turned out Friday to show their appreciation for child care providers.

Child Care Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the Friday before Mother’s Day.

Friday’s events kicked off with a “thank you” car parade that started in Jamestown and proceeded through the whole county.

This year’s event took on a heightened importance as the state and nation confront the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from State Sen. George M. Borrello said Friday afternoon.

“While Child Care Provider Appreciation Day has been celebrated for more than two decades, this year’s event has taken on deeper meaning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extraordinary way our registered child care providers have stepped up to provide crisis-related child care to frontline and essential workers,” said Sen. Borrello.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss