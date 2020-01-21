Chautauqua County deli to close after nearly 4 decades in business

BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deli that’s been serving Chautauqua County for 37 years is shutting down at the end of the month.

A sign at Cave’s Deli on Main St. in Brocton reads “It is with much regret and heavy heart due to the condition of 10 E. Main St. we are forced to close our doors on Jan. 31st. We can’t thank our loyal patrons enough for their continued support over the years, the Cave’s — Tim, Karen, Matt & Zach.”

Karen Cave wrote on Facebook “We have been in negotiations several times, accepted several offers since last Feb. and each time given ‘Oh wait, we can’t do that.’ We were offered the closed Green Arch. It is in deplorable condition and would need a lot of repair. That offer was taken off the table as we weren’t willing to go for grants where we would have to change our business to be a be a “pizza diner.”

Here is the whole post: