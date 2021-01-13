Chautauqua County: Don’t call health department for a vaccine appointment

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County is having the same problem many other counties are facing right now — high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, but with a limited supply.

The county’s Department of Health and Human Services is asking residents not to call them to make a vaccine appointment. This is not an option right now.

According to the county, “the ability to plan these clinics in advance is very limited.” They say that due to the limited supply of vaccines, it will “take several weeks to months” for people who are currently eligible to get vaccinated.

For updates, the county recommends that people monitor the health department website for registration links.