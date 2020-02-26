Chautauqua County Executive reminds public to use caution during expected heavy snowfall

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is reminding the public to use caution while traveling during the expected heavy snowfall through Friday.

“We have been fortunate to have some warmer weather this past week, but with significant snowfall expected to return tonight, I ask that county residents please use caution and remember to slow down if road conditions and visibility are poor,” said Wendel.

Multiple county agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services, are ready for this storm, Wendel added. “I remind residents that if they must travel to please be careful.”

The County Executive reminds drivers to:

Postpone or cancel non-essential trips if travel conditions are hazardous and obey travel bans

Clean off all snow and ice from their vehicles by making sure snow and frost is removed from the windshield, windows and side mirrors; compacted snow is removed from the wheel wells; snow is removed from the headlights and taillights so other drivers can see you

Reduce their speeds when roads are slick or visibility is reduced, and turn on their headlights so other drivers can see you

Keep parked vehicles off the roadways and shoulders of the road

Update the emergency kit in their vehicles so it includes a shovel, snowbrush, windshield scraper, reflective vest, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, cell phone charger or battery pack, water, snack food, matches, first aid kit with a pocket knife, necessary medications, blankets, tow chain or rope, road salt and sand, booster cables, emergency flares, florescent distress flag, and extra hats, socks and mittens

Remember to bring a cell phone when traveling so it can be used in case of an emergency

Call the Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement agencies to notify them if your vehicle breaks down on the side of the road