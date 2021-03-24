Chautauqua County executive wants all New Yorkers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County executive wants all New Yorkers to be eligible for the vaccine.

According to Executive PJ Wendel, the demand for the shot is still high, but the “intense rush” to book an appointment has slowed down as of late.

Wendel says he wants to open up vaccination appointments to any and all New Yorkers and stop the confusion surrounding the process.

“We have been asking for the ability, and we I say the local health departments, the ability to vaccinate people, we have plans, they have plans, everything’s in motion,” Wendell said.

Wendel plans on forwarding his request to state leaders in Albany in the coming days.