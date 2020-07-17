Chautauqua County family picking up the pieces after tornado rips through their property

Yesterday’s tornado wreaked havoc throughout Chautauqua County, causing hundreds of thousands in damages to one family’s farm in Portland.

Tiffany Marczynski says when she woke up this morning, she hoped losing her barn in yesterday’s tornado was just a bad dream. But, now reality has set in and she, with the community’s help, has started the long process to get this barn back to was it was before.

“You don’t ever think a tornado is going to hit your house, especially in Dewittville, New York.”

Marcynski was inside her home yesterday evening when she heard what she first thought was a bad rainstorm. But suddenly, a gust of wind ripped through the house, blowing out several of her windows.

“I really thought at that point in time my house was going to blow away,” Marcynski said. “It’s sad, it’s really sad. It’s a lot of work. This property was amish when we bought it so we’ve been converting it and just the amount of time and money that has gone into where it was it was ridiculous but it is what it is and we’ll move forward.”

She heard a loud boom, grabbed her two-year-old son and ran for cover deeper in their home.

Minutes passed before she realized what she had heard was her barn collapsing.

A friend of hers told Marczynski there was at least $250,000 in damage to her property – likely more than what insurance will cover.

Although some birds died, and many of the family’s peacocks remain missing, Marcyznski says she’s grateful for the community’s support. People were there helping clean up last night even as it grew dark.

Marczynski says she knows her family has a long road ahead, and they’ve already began working so the barn is back to what it was by this winter. But ultimately she knows it could have been much worse.

“Everyone is safe and we’re going to be alright. We’ll rebuild,” marczynski added.

She says she’s started taking pictures of the damage for insurance, but her main priority is getting her fence back up by the end of the day so her horses can come back home.