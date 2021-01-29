Chautauqua County fire levels commercial garage

Cassadaga, N.Y. (WIVB)– Investigators say a coal stove started a fire that leveled a commercial garage in Chautauqua County.

This was the scene on Route 60 in the Village of Cassadaga this afternoon.

Firefighters say the stove was close to something flammable.

The people who were working inside were able to escape safely. Crews say the cold made this a difficult fight.

“Water freezes at 32 degrees. You have to keep water moving or things freeze, if you let water stand it won’t be useful liquid water, anymore.” Chris Roll, Assistant Chief, Sinclairville Fire Company

Officials say this is the third major fire in Chautauqua County in the last two days.

They say it can be tiring, but they know they have a job to do.