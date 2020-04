CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County now has a total of 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The newest case is a man in his 70s.

There are currently three active cases in the county. Three people have died and 24 people have recovered.

Fifty-two people in the county are currently under quarantine/isolation orders in the county.

You can find the county COVID-19 map here.