CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 36 cases.

The new cases are a woman in her 30s and two women in their 60s.

There are currently seven active cases who are recovering under the orders of health officials. Thirty-eight people are under quarantine/isolation orders and are being monitored.

So far, 26 people have recovered. Three have died.