Chautauqua County has 74 total coronavirus cases, 27 active cases

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) –

Sunday, May 24

Chautauqua County officials are reporting a total of 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus. This is an increase of two cases since the previous report Saturday.

Officials say the latest cases are a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. A total of 43 people have recovered from the virus and the death toll stands at four.

Saturday, May 23

As of Saturday afternoon, Chautauqua County has a total of 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The two new cases are both in younger people- one under the age of 18 and the other a woman in her 20s.

There are currently 28 active cases in the county and no hospitalized cases. Forty people have recovered, and four people have died.

Friday, May 22

Chautauqua County has a total of 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, county officials announced in Friday’s COVID-19 update.

The county has ten new cases of the new coronavirus:

o 1 individual under the age of 18;

o 2 young adults (male and female);

o 1 female in her 20s;

o 2 in their 30s (male and female);

o 1 male in his 40s;

o 2 males in their 50s;

o 1 female in her 60s

As of Friday, there are 27 active cases in the county. None of them are currently hospitalized.

So far, 39 people have covered from COVID-19 in the county. Four have died. There are also 189 people currently under quarantine/isolation orders.

“This is serious; take it seriously,” said Christine Schuyler, Director of Health and Human Services. “COVID-19 has been identified in every part of Chautauqua County. Persons, with or without symptoms, and of any age, gender, race or religion, could be infected and spread the virus. Please wash your hands, cover your face, and respect six feet of space.”