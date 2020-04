CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County now has a total of 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a new case involving a woman in her 30s.

Of those cases, 24 people have recovered. There are two active cases who continue to recover under the guidance of the Local Health Official.

Three people in the county have died from the coronavirus.

You can find the Chautauqua County case map here.