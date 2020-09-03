Chautauqua County health officials identify 37 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–In Chautauqua County, health officials are announcing 37 new confirmed positive COVID cases on Thursday.

They say 23 of the 37 new cases today are Fredonia students, for a total of 45 positive cases to date at the university.

Officials tell us the 37 cases include:

3 persons under the age of 18

2 male and 4 female young adults

9 males and 9 females in their 20s

2 males in their 30s

2 males and 3 females in their 40s

A male in his 60s

A male and female in their 70s

There are now a total of 479 confirmed cases in Chautauqua County and 166 cases are active.

Currently, 595 cases are under quarantine or isolation orders by the Public Health Director and are being monitored.

670 individuals are under domestic traveler quarantine for arriving in the county from a state listed on the travel advisory.

As of Wednesday, five individuals are hospitalized, 303 cases have recovered, ten people have died, and 35,095 tests have come back negative.

