Chautauqua County health officials report 2 new cases of COVID-19

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–In Chautauqua County, health officials have identified two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 594 confirmed cases.

The two new cases include one case in Portland and one case in Fredonia.

As of now, 51 cases are active, three of them employees of Fieldbrook Foods, and one active community contacts associated with the company.

Officials tell News 4 82 people associated with the outbreak at Fieldbrook have recovered.

There are currently ten active cases among SUNY Fredonia students. Eighty-one people have recovered.

Four people are hospitalized as of Tuesday, ten people have died, 532 have recovered, and 40,092 have tested negative.

Chautauqua County health officials say 285 cases are under quarantine, and 31 people are under traveler quarantine for arriving in Chautauqua County for a state listed on the travel advisory.

