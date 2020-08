CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County leaders expect to reopen gyms and fitness centers in their area on Monday.

County Executive PJ Wendel says crews will be getting health inspections done as soon as possible but they are not required when a business reopens.

Executive Wendel says he wished gyms opened sooner, but people are excited to start working out.

Under state guidelines capacity will be capped at 33%.

Everyone will have to wear masks at all times – and must sign in.