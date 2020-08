CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Chautauqua County are looking at ways to jump-start the economy.

Today, they spoke about several ways to bring the county more business Including a push to boost tourism.

Leaders said during a virtual meeting that the county should develop year-round events, festivals, and activities to attract visitors.

Officials are also looking at bringing more conventions and group meetings to Jamestown.