Chautauqua County looking for candidates for this year’s Sheriff’s Academy

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for candidates for this year’s Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy.

Officials say you must live in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, or Allegany County, have a high school degree, turn 21 by June 2021, and want to work as a deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.

The academy starts in late August and continues through March 2021.

Anyone interested needs to apply to both the Sheriff’s Office by contacting 716-938-2216 and to the academy at the SUNY JCC website.

The deadline to apply is April 15.

For more information, call 716-938-2597.