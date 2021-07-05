Chautauqua County man charged after complaint about fireworks

BUSTI, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fireworks landed a Chautauqua County man in hot water Sunday night, Lakewood-Busti, police say.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police went to Busti-Sugargrove Rd. after receiving a fireworks complaint.

Officers at the scene say they found Jacob Brown, 26, lighting off “large, aerial fireworks.” They also say he was found to be in possession of “multiple other illegal fireworks.”

Brown was charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and given an appearance ticket for Town of Busti Court.

