Chautauqua County man charged after crashing stolen car at 100 mph, threatening to kill passengers

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man is facing a laundry list of charges after crashing a stolen car while allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour.

The sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Johnathan DeJesus-Godineuax was on drugs when he veered off I-86 in the Town of Sherman. It’s alleged he told his passengers he was going to kill them.

Deputies now say the car was allegedly stolen from a dealership in Jamestown.

Everyone in the car only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired by drugs and several more.