Chautauqua County man charged for throwing party with several hundred people

TOWN OF HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a location on Goshen Road in the Town of Harmony on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. for the report of a large party.

Deputies say, upon further investigation, they found the property owner, 27-year-old Eli Miller of Panama, hosted a party involving several hundred people, including many under the age of 21.

Authorities issued Miller appearance tickets for unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree and criminal nuisance in the second degree.

He’ll appear in the Town of Harmony Court at a later date.

